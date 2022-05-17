“We can still qualify”: Nicholas Pooran hopeful of SRH qualifying for playoffs 2022 IPL

Nicholas Pooran said that he is still hopeful of qualifying for the Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad started IPL 2022 with two successive defeats, but they went on to win their next five successive matches. Although, they are again on a losing streak, and they have lost their last five games on the trot.

With five wins in 12 games in the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad can reach a maximum of 14 points. They still have some permutations and combinations left to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to win their next two games in order to stay in the tournament.

The return of Washington Sundar and T Natarajan is a huge relief for the side. In batting, Kane Williamson has not been great, but Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi have batted well.

Nicholas Pooran hopeful of SRH qualification

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batter Nicholas Pooran said that he is still hopeful about qualifying for the playoffs of the tournament. Pooran said that they are focussing to win their next couple of games and the table will take care of itself. One more defeat will end the IPL 2022 campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It’s been quite disappointing, the last couple of games, but in saying that we have two games left and want to finish well,” Nicholas Pooran said.

“We can still qualify, still have a chance but the table will take care of itself once we get those victories.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought West Indian international Nicholas Pooran for a hefty price of INR 10.75 crores in the auction. Pooran was not that great for Punjab Kings in the last few editions of the IPL, but SRH went all-in after him. Nicholas Pooran has not been great, but he has played some decent knocks.

Pooran has scored 263 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 43.83, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries. He also has an amazing strike-rate of 146.11. Pooran would want to help his team in the next two games.