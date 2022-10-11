“We have got no real idea”: Sam Curran unsure about Australia’s Playing 11 for 2nd T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra

Sam Curran said that they have no idea about Australia would line up in the 2nd T20I at Canberra about arrival of their star players.

Canberra’s Manuka Oval is set to host the 2nd T20I of the 3-match T20I series between Australia and England. The Australian team is looking to retain their world cup crown, and they would want to make a comeback in this series.

Australia is looking to finalize their playing eleven ahead of the tournament but with each passing game, they are making it more complicated. Aaron Finch is set to open the innings for Australia in the World Cup, but he is consistently playing in the middle order for Australia.

Steve Smith has been left out of the playing eleven, but Cameron Green, who is not a part of the playing eleven is getting continuous opportunities at the top order. The big players for the Australian team will return in the 2nd T20I match after missing the first one.

Sam Curran unsure about Australia’s Playing 11 for 2nd T20I

English all-rounder Sam Curran has said that it will be a great challenge to face a full-strengthen Australian side in the 2nd T20I at Canberra. He said that the Australian team would want their star players to join the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“We know they’re missing a few players, they’ll most likely bring them back because they’ll be around for the World Cup,” Sam Curran told reporters.

“It’ll be a great challenge, they’re amazing bowlers, and they’ve got Maxi (Maxwell) to come back and as well. So they’ve got some amazing players, that’s why they’re the champions from last year.”

The Australian T20 team today is without their four highest wicket takers in the format – Zampa, Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins – and third highest run scorer in Maxwell. All return to squad for 2nd and 3rd T20i vs England. @abcsport — Ben Cameron (@BenCameron23) October 9, 2022

Australia have been experimenting a lot with their playing eleven with Aaron Finch playing in the middle-order, and Green opening with innings with David Warner. It will be interesting to see the player who will miss out on this game for Maxwell. Curran said that they have no idea about how Australia will line up in the 2nd T20I.

“They’ve got an extremely powerful team and that’s the route they’re going with,” Curran said.

“They’re obviously exploring different options, Finchy (Finch) hasn’t been opening as well. So (we’ve got) no real idea what they’re going to go with because they’re experimenting a bit.”