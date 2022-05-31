“We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience”: Matthew Mott expresses delight on England’s 14 men ODI squad against Netherlands

England have named a 14-men squad for the Netherlands ODIs and Matthew Mott has expressed his delight on the same.

England is set to start their journey in white-ball cricket under the coaching of Matthew Mott. Matthew Mott, who recently won the ICC Women’s World Cup with Australia as their head coach will start his stint with England in the 3 ODIs against the Netherlands.

Eoin Morgan is fit to lead the side, whereas Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone are other important names in the batting department. Sam Billings is a notable omission, and Lancashire keeper Phil Salt has been preferred over him.

David Payne and Luke Wood are selected in the team, and they are in line to make their debuts. Sam Curran is back after a long interval from injury. Brydon Carse is the right-arm pacer, whereas there are two left-armers in David Willey and Reece Topley. Adil Rashid will lead the spin attack.

Matthew Mott expresses delight on England’s squad vs Netherlands

Matthew Mott has expressed his delight on the squad named for the series against the Netherlands. Mott said that the team is a mixture of youth and experience, and they will continue to play an expressive way of cricket.

“I’m very excited to be coaching a strong squad for my first series in charge,” Matthew Mott said.

“We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience. We want to continue to play in an expressive style and let our players showcase their skills and firepower.”

England last played an ODI in July 2021, and with the ICC World Cup 2023 in mind, Mott said that the upcoming games will be vital in selecting the squad for the same.

“The ODI side has had limited opportunities and last played in July. However, with about 18 months to the next ICC 50-over World Cup in India, our preparation will start ramping up with nine matches over the summer and a busy winter ahead against strong opponents,” Matthew Mott said.

England squad for Netherlands ODI series: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey, Luke Wood.