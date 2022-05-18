Matthew Mott new England coach: Who is Matthew Mott? List of teams coached by Matthew Mott

Matthew Mott new England coach: ECB have appointed Australian Matthew Mott as the new white-ball coach of the side.

The English cricket team is set to go under a new era in both red-ball and white-ball formats. Ben Stokes is the new red-ball captain of the side, whereas Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the new red-ball coach. This will be McCullum’s first stint as an international coach.

England have decided to go with the split coaching method as well. After appointing McCullum has their red-ball coach, they have now named Matthew Mott as the new white-ball coach of the side.

Matthew Mott is an Australian, and he has been working with the Australian Women’s cricket team since 2015. In the last seven years, he has won various accolades with the Australian team, the recent one was the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

He also won two back-to-back ICC Women’s T20 World Cups and four consecutive Ashes series. The Australian Women’s team also won consecutive 26 ODI games, which is a record in men’s or women’s cricket. ECB were quite impressed with the credentials of Matthew Mott.

Matthew Mott’s first assignment is set to be the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands next month. He has signed a four-year deal with the English team. He has expressed his delight in signing the contract. Mott said that he is an Australian, but he has some close connections in the UK as well.

Mott said that he is quite excited about working in the leadership of Eoin Morgan and Rob Key. He also said that he is quite enthusiastic about working alongside Brendon McCullum too, who is the red-ball coach of the side.

“I am delighted to accept the opportunity to take this white-ball role with England,” Mott said.

“When this role became available, I was attracted by the chance to work with such an established and successful team under the astute leadership of Eoin Morgan and now Rob Key, whom I have always admired as an excellent cricket mind.”

“The idea of the split roles and the chance to work alongside Brendon McCullum in his red-ball role is an opportunity that I am incredibly enthusiastic about and certainly provides the right balance for my family as we embark on this exciting journey.”

Matthew Mott worked as a consultant with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2008 and 2009. In 2009, Matthew Mott won the champions league cricket tournament with New South Wales. He coached Glamorgan in 2013, where they reached the final of Yorkshire Bank 40. In 2015, he took the coaching of the Australian Women’s cricket team.