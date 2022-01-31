“The landscape for success has hugely changed”: Michael Vaughan questions Cricket Australia’s decision of asking Justin Langer to re-apply for his position

Cricket Australia have asked Justin Langer to re-apply for Australia’s coach, but Michael Vaughan has questioned this decision on Twitter.

Just about a few months ago, Justin Langer’s position was under scrutiny. Australia lost to India at home, whereas they also lost on the West Indies and Bangladesh tours. However, winning the T20 Cup raised Langer’s stocks, whereas the Ashes win is a cherry on the top. Justin Langer joined the broken Australian team after the infamous Sand Paper gate incident, and he now has retained the Ashes two times. Justin Langer has also been inducted into Australian cricket’s hall of fame.

The current contract of Justin Langer expires mid-way this season. If reports from Fox Cricket are to be believed, CA met with Justin Langer regarding his future. The CA offered Justin Langer a short-term contract of 15 months, which will cover the T20 World Cup this year, the World Cup next year, and also the 2023 Ashes. Although, Justin Langer is set to reject the offer as he sees this as a trial-period offer.

For the full four-year contract, it is believed that CA has asked Justin Langer to re-apply for the job again. This has been taken in a very angry manner by Justin Langer. Pat Cummins also has an influence on the deal, as he wants Langer to stay. However, Langer believes that he won’t re-apply, but he deserves a multi-year deal considering his performances. CA and Justin Langer will meet again in a few days to resolve the issue. Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch have already said that they want this issue to be resolved as soon as possible.

Michael Vaughan questions CA over Justin Langer

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has questioned CA’s position over Justin Langer. Vaughan said Langer has achieved some huge things with Australia, and he does not understand the question of re-applying.

“If it’s true the Coach of Australia has to reapply for his position when he has taken them to No 1 Test team in the World & the T20 World Cup champs in the last few months .. the landscape for success has hugely changed … Isn’t it about Winning ?? !!!”, Vaughan Tweeted.

If it’s true the Coach of Australia has to reapply for his position when he has taken them to No 1 Test team in the World & the T20 World Cup champs in the last few months .. the landscape for success has hugely changed … Isn’t it about Winning ?? !!! #Langer — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2022

A lot of former Aussie cricketers have backed Justin Langer to continue as the Australian coach. The players like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Aaron Finch have also backed Langer. Although, Langer will take a break from the Aussie side in the upcoming T20Is against Sri Lanka.