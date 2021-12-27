“We are playing with a lot of confidence”: Jason Behrendorff talks about Perth Scorchers unbeaten run in BBL 2021-22

BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers are unbeaten in the tournament so far and Jason Behrendorff has shared the mantra behind the same.

Perth Scorchers are having a dream start to their BBL 11 campaign. They have won six of their six games in the tournament so far, and they are looking unstoppable. The Scorchers lost in the final last year, but this time they would want to get the silverware.

Mitchell Marsh has been excellent with the bat this season, whereas he has been taking some important wickets too. Colin Munro and Laurie Evans have been brilliant, whereas the rest of the batters have also played some fine knocks. The bowling has been the biggest strength of the side. Tye and Agar have 10 wickets each, whereas Behrendorff has eight wickets. Jason Behrendorff talked about the mantra of the team’s success ahead of the game against Sydney Thunder.

BBL 2021-22: Jason Behrendorff talks about Perth Scorchers form

Jason Behrendorff insists that the bonding of the players and the ability to play brave cricket is the reason behind the team’s success.

“There’s no real secret, it’s just a lot of hard work and we’ve got a really tight-knit group,” Behrendorff told AAP.

“Everyone is having a really good time together.”

“It’s a really good feeling in the group. We are playing with a lot of confidence.”

The Scorchers will play Sydney Thunder in Manuka Oval on Tuesday, and then they have some tough games ahead of them. Behrendorff reveals that the team is ready for the upcoming challenges.

“We’re really well prepared for that, and well planned,” Behrendorff said.

“We’re going to keep our foot on the gas and play brave and fearless cricket like what we’ve been doing.”

The personal form of Behrendorff has also been great this season. He is bowling in the right areas and has scalped eight wickets so far. Jason has expressed delight on his personal form as well.

“It was nice to feel I was pretty much able to put the ball where I wanted to,” he said.

“I know that I’m able to execute my skills and my plan. I feel really confident with what I’m able to do.”