“Wear it with pride for Warnie”: Kumar Sangakkara remembers Shane Warne in emotional message during Rajasthan Royals cap distribution ceremony 2022 IPL

Kumar Sangakkara gave caps to four debutants of the Rajasthan Royals, and he remembered Shane Warne in an emotional message.

Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2022 campaign with a bang against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They won the game by a huge margin of 61 runs and their NRR took a steep rise.

Sanju Samson’s half-century and some blistering knocks by Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer powered Rajasthan to a total of 210 runs. The bowlers of the side were at the money from ball one, and they wrapped up the SRH for 149 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets, whereas the duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna took a couple each.

Kumar Sangakkara remembers Shane Warne ahead of Rajasthan Royals first IPL 2022 game

Ahead of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals gave caps to their seven debutants. Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna and Nathan Coulter-Nile were playing their first game for the club.

The Royals have released a video where Kumar Sangakkara has been asking the players to wear their caps for Shane Warne. Shane Warne is a Rajasthan Royals legend, and the Royals won the inaugural IPL season under his captaincy only.

“Wear it with pride for Warnie. For the franchise. For yourself,” Kumar Sangakkara said.

“So when you take this cap today and wear it, you are not just living the memories and showing gratitude and honouring Warnie and the Royals, you are also honouring the facts that you guys are unique.”

#RoyalsFamily | #दिलसेरॉयल pic.twitter.com/NH19i3ks5b — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 31, 2022

Shane Warne played for Rajasthan Royals for four years, but he was later appointed as the mentor and brand ambassador of the club. He was always in close association with the franchise over the years.

The legendary Australian leg-spinner passed away on 4 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand. The state funeral of Shane Warne took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.