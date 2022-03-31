Cricket

“Wear it with pride for Warnie”: Kumar Sangakkara remembers Shane Warne in emotional message during Rajasthan Royals cap distribution ceremony 2022 IPL

"Wear it with pride for Warnie": Kumar Sangakkara remembers Shane Warne in emotional message during Rajasthan Royals cap distribution ceremony 2022 IPL
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Sight screen in cricket: Why has play halted in SA vs BAN 1st Test at Kingsmead Durban?
Next Article
"I'm proud of you Joel Embiid": JJ Redick gets emotional talking to the MVP candidate as the former Sixers do a sit down
Cricket Latest News
Why is Hasan Ali not playing today's 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore?
Why is Hasan Ali not playing today’s 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore?

Why is Hasan Ali not playing in the 2nd ODI vs Australia: Pakistan have decided…