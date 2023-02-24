Weather at Basin Reserve Wellington today: Wellington Basin Reserve weather forecast for Day 2 February 25

Spectators at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on ‘Day 1’ of the second Test. (photo: Getty Images)

Time and again since Ben Stokes’ and Brendon McCullum’s arrival to the fore, the English Test side has somehow managed to edge out their opposition consistently with their aggressive play and demeanor on the field.

When they had lost Zak Crawley (2), Ben Duckett (9), and Ollie Pope (10) with only 21 runs on the scoreboard, during the morning session of ‘Day 1′ of the second Test versus New Zealand at Wellington’ Basin Reserve, it seemed like the tourists were in some trouble.

Harry Brook, who has been batting like a dream ever since his Test career has commenced, certainly would feel the heat, or that is what the Kiwis would have expected.

However, not only does he caps off the day by smashing his fourth Test century, but does so at a strike rate of 108.88, to leave the Kiwi bowlers standing on their haunches by the end of day’s play.

England’s former skipper Joe Root too smashed his 29th Test century, as the duo took the team total to 315/3 in mere 65 Overs, after which Stumps were called owing to inclement weather conditions.

The partnership between the two reached an unbeaten 294 off mere 350 deliveries, which is already the third-highest for England in Tests for the fourth wicket.

Weather at Basin Reserve Wellington today

With the second Day’s play scheduled to begin in about four hours from now (at the time of writing), it is pouring down at the moment in the city of Wellington.

However, as per Accuweather, the sun is expected to peep out just enough from the clouds by the next hour, post which the weather will likely remain cloudy throughout the day.

Chances of rain will not increase more than 25% all this time, however, at around 06:00 pm local time there are 53% chances of the same which might shorten the day’s play by some few Overs yet again.

Hourly weather in Basin Reserve Wellington

11:00 AM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

12:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

01:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 22%).

02:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 25%).

03:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 25%).

04:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 31%).

05:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

06:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 53%).

07:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 45%).