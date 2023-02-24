Highest 4th wicket partnership in Test cricket: Highest partnership in Test for 4th wicket full list

England batters Joe Root (101*) and Harry Brook (184*) scored individual centuries to not only bail the team out of trouble but also put it in a commanding position on the first day of the second Test match against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve today.

Root’s 29th and Brook’s fourth Test century played a pivotal role in England scoring 315/3 in 65 overs before the inclement weather conditions justified the forecast for the day.

As things stand, Root and Brook’s game-changing 294-run fourth-wicket partnership is already the third-highest among English batters and 21st overall in the list of highest Test fourth-wicket partnerships. Additionally, as far as all-wicket partnerships are concerned, it is the 16th highest Test partnership for English batters, ninth-highest Test partnership in New Zealand and fifth-highest at this stadium.

Another six runs on Day 2 will make both these right-handed batters as the 20th pair to touch the 300-run mark for the fourth wicket in this format. If Root and Brook manage to touch the 350-run mark as a pair, expect them to enter the Top 10 of the below mentioned table. Topping the list among English batters, however, will require them to score another 118 runs tomorrow.

A challenge which isn’t impossible by any means will surely witness them achieving records outside of partnerships as well. Brook, in particular, is also in touching distance of scoring one of the fastest Test double centuries and becoming the fastest batter to score 1,000 Test runs.

“[Joe Root] was more excited about me getting my hundred than I was. [favourite shot] Hitting [Matt] Henry back over his head. We were the perfect partnership, he struggled early on, but later was the Joe Root we all know,” Brook told BT Sport after Stumps, Day 1.

Highest 4th wicket partnership in Test cricket full list

Runs Batters Team Opposition Venue Year 449 Adam Voges & Shaun Marsh Australia West Indies Bellerive Oval 2015 437 Mahela Jayawardene & Thilan Samaraweera Sri Lanka Pakistan National Stadium 2009 411 Peter May & Colin Cowdrey England West Indies Edgbaston 1957 399 Garry Sobers & Frank Worrell West Indies England Kensington Oval 1960 388 Bill Ponsford & Donald Bradman Australia England Headingley 1934

Highest partnership in Test for 4th wicket among English batters