Weather at Florida Lauderhill today: Lauderhill Florida weather forecast Central Broward Park for 5th IND vs WI T20I

The fifth T20I of India’s tour of West Indies 2022 is scheduled to begin in Lauderhill in less than an hour from now. The last match of the series will primarily be a dead-rubber after India gaining an unassailable 3-1 series lead on the back of winning the fourth T20I at the same venue on Saturday.

Nonetheless, both teams have a lot to look forward to in a T20I played almost two months before ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While India will be considering this match as another opportunity to test their elongated bench strength, West Indies would want to end the series with a victory for it will boost their morale ahead of the world event.

Speaking specifically for India, fans can expect the visitors to make changes to their squad at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground today.

Weather at Florida Lauderhill today

The fourth T20I between these two teams yesterday had to be delayed by 45 minutes after weather prediction was proved right. However, the weather became conducive for live action to take place without any further interruption in the match.

The fifth T20I might also commence on a similar note as there’s a 40% rain probability in Lauderhill according to AccuWeather. A hot morning otherwise, the city is expected to receive some rainfall around the start time on Sunday.

Post the first hour, weather is once again predicted to clear with the expected rain probability reducing to 20% post noon. As a result, players should get enough time for a complete result-oriented match.

WI-kend is here! Ending the Sunday with the ultimate Caribbean Clash! 🏏🇮🇳#WIvIND #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/0hnMqK572p — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 7, 2022

Lauderhill Florida weather forecast hourly

10:00 AM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

11:00 AM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 36%).

12:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 28%).

01:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 28%).

02:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

03:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).