Weather in Lauderhill Florida today: Lauderhill Florida weather forecast for IND vs WI 4th T20I at Central Broward Park

Weather in Lauderhill Florida: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the fourth WI vs IND T20I.

Venue for the last leg of India’s tour of West Indies 2022, Florida will host international cricket for the first time in 2022. In addition to providing a distinctive flavour to the last two T20Is, two matches being played in the United States will also present a whole new bunch of people an opportunity to watch live cricket featuring the Indian cricket team.

In what will only be the 13th T20I to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, it will mark the third instance (series) of West Indies and India playing against each other in the shortest format at this venue. Readers must note that these two teams had played a couple of T20Is each against each other in 2016 and 2019.

Weather in Lauderhill Florida today

Barring the third ODI in Port of Spain last week, climate hasn’t been an issue in spite of forecasts predicting rain during some parts of India’s tour of West Indies 2022.

Having said that, a change in country might welcome these two teams with not so conducive weather in Lauderhill tomorrow. A hot day in the city is expected to bring with it high chances of rainfall especially in the morning. As a result, there’s as many as 66% chances of rain pouring down during the start time of the match according to AccuWeather.

ALSO READ: India vs West Indies 4th T20I Pitch Report in Lauderhill

That being said, a massive respite for all the stakeholders will be in the form of rain probability reducing by one-third post noon. Assuming that weather plays spoilsport to force a delayed start, prediction for the subsequent hours is supportive enough for players to play a result-oriented match on Saturday.

Lauderhill Florida weather forecast hourly

10:00 AM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 66%).

11:00 AM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 31%).

12:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 25%).

01:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 24%).

02:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

03:00 PM – 33 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).