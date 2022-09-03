Weather at Lords today: Lord’s Cricket Ground weather London for The Hundred final 2022

Weather at Lords today: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for The Hundred 2022 Final matches.

The second season of The Hundred will come to an end with both the men’s and women’s finals to be played at Lord’s today. The final matches will bring an end to a 32-day entertainment-filled The Hundred 2022 tournament. Barring a few rounds of County Championship 2022, only an England vs South Africa will remain in this English summer post Saturday.

Scheduled to begin in around a couple of hours from now, The Hundred 2022 Women’s final will be played between table-toppers Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave. The match will be followed by men’s table-toppers in Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals.

While the women’s match will be a rematch of The Hundred 2021 final as the same two teams had qualified for the final last year as well, both The Hundred 2022 Men’s finalists will be playing their first-ever final later in the day. Having said that, last season’s men’s and women’s finals were also played the same venue.

Weather at Lords today

While weather has been conducive for uninterrupted play to happen for most part of The Hundred 2022, there’s a chance of it playing spoilsport in the afternoon and evening of the final today.

A pleasant day in London will comprise of a cloud cover as high as 100% throughout the day. As far as the rain probability according to AccuWeather is concerned, there’s a 51% probability of rain to pour down at the start time of the Women’s match at Lord’s.

A favourable update for all the stakeholders is that this number is expected to decrease as the day progresses. While one would want rain to stay away from the venue to let players participate in a full-fledged match, fans are suggested to be prepared to play the waiting game assuming that the weather prediction holds true.

Lord’s Cricket Ground hourly weather

03:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

04:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

05:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 32%).

06:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 32%).

07:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 26%).

08:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 15%).

09:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 15%).

10:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 15%).