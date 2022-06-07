Weather forecast Colombo today: What is R Premdasa Stadium Colombo weather prediction for SL vs AUS 1st T20I?

Weather forecast Colombo today: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the first SL vs AUS T20I.

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played at the R Premdasa Stadium tonight. Only the second international series for Sri Lanka at home this year, a three-match T20I series will be followed by five ODIs and two Tests. In addition to Colombo, Kandy and Galle will also be hosting Australia on this tour.

T20I champions Australia, who had hosted Sri Lanka for a five-match T20I series earlier this year, will be playing only their third bilateral series in Sri Lanka. In 10 T20Is in the island nation since 2011, Australia have won four and lost six which includes six ICC World Twenty20 2012 matches (finished as semi-finalists).

Having announced their Playing XI on the eve of the first T20I, it is clear that Australia will take the field with a near-replica of their combination from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 held in the UAE. Sri Lanka, on the contrary, have named their Playing XI only this morning.

Weather forecast Colombo today

Generally expected to be experiencing hot climate, the month of June in Colombo is no different this year. While temperature in the evening will drop below the 30-degree mark in Colombo, a humidity of around 60% will make conditions difficult for the players.

The gates at the RPICS, Colombo, will open at 4PM today for the spectators to enter the ground.

Accordingly, spectators who have purchased tickets for the first T20I game between #SLvAUS are advised to arrive early at the ground to avoid congestion.

The match will start at 7PM. — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 7, 2022

According to AccuWeather’s weather forecast, possibility of rain playing spoilsport can’t be ruled out as there’s a rain probability of 34-51% in the city during the playing hours. The same will reduce to 20% by 01:00 AM (June 8).

R Premdasa Stadium hourly weather today

07:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

08:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

09:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 37%).

10:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

11:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).