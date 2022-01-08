Weather forecast for Sydney Australia: What is Sydney rain radar for Day 5 of Australia vs England SCG Test?

Weather forecast for Sydney: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for Day 5 of fourth AUS vs ENG Test.

Another intriguing Day 5 of a Test match awaits fans all across the world as Australia and England will lock horns with all three results possible at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Chasing a 388-run target, England need as many as 358 more runs to win with 10 wickets in hand. Agreed that an English victory is the least possible of all the results, a record-breaking chase will perform a hat-trick as far as weaker teams winning Test matches in 2022 is concerned.

Australia, who couldn’t manage to make early inroads in the 11 overs that they bowled on Day 4, would be keen to win their fourth match in a row especially after recovering from a far lesser position of strength on the back of a 179-run partnership for the fifth wicket between batter Usman Khawaja (101*) and all-rounder Cameron Green (74)

Weather forecast for Sydney

Sydney, which has managed to host a fascinating Test match so far despite poor weather predictions for a majority of days, might not be able to be as conducive for play tomorrow as it has been till now.

According to AccuWeather, the morning session itself has a 51% rain probability which makes a strong case for interruptions between play. The number is expected to remain almost the same in the second session as well. While the evening session will also be played under a cloud cover, the rain probability is likely to drop around 30% towards the evening.

One of many @FoxCricket #Ashes montages but this is one of my favs. Just a guy with tremendous perspective, feeling grateful for his opp @Uz_Khawaja While it’s come v Eng, I’m sure you can appreciate how much he’s loving being out there. Back to back 💯 at SCG is pretty special! pic.twitter.com/usXJbrhVYS — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 8, 2022

A “Minor Flood Watch” warning further highlights how weather could play a proper spoilsport at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Despite all these predictions, it would be nothing less than magical if players are able to play for a full day’s play tomorrow.

Weather forecast Sydney hourly

10:00 AM – 22 degree (Cloudy).

11:00 AM – 22 degree (Thunderstorms).

12:00 PM – 22 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 22 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 22 degree (Thunderstorms).

03:00 PM – 22 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

04:00 PM – 22 degree (Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 23 degree (Cloudy).

06:00 PM – 22 degree (Mostly Cloudy).