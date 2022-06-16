Weather at Pallekele International Stadium: Current weather forecast in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium SL vs AUS 2nd ODI

Weather at Pallekele International Stadium: The SportsRush brings you the weather report of the Pallekele Stadium for the SL vs AUS 2nd ODI.

The 2nd ODI of the 5-match series between Sri Lanka and Australia is being played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele. Australia won the first match, and they would want to go 2-0 ahead in the series, whereas Sri Lanka would want to level it.

Australia have been forced to make three changes, where Ashton Agar and Marcus Stoinis are out due to injuries, and Jhye Richardson has been dropped. Matt Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson and Travis Head are included in the playing eleven.

For Sri Lanka, their star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out on fitness grounds and Jeffrey Vandersay came in from him. This match can be a close contest like the first ODI, but the weather is not looking pleasing for the day.

One change for Sri Lanka , Vandersay IN for injured Wanindu Hasaranga. 🔃#SLvAUS #CheerForLions pic.twitter.com/uZgPYdRLid — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 16, 2022

Weather at Pallekele International Stadium

Sri Lanka is a coastal country and rains are quite common at this time of year. In the 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia, the weather is not looking great, and there can be a lot of interruptions in the match throughout. So, this can be a long ODI match for both players and the fans.

According to Accuweather, there are 51% chances of rain at 4 PM local time, and the percentage will keep hovering between 40% to 50% throughout the day of play. So, the chances of rain are quite high throughout the match, and there will be interruptions. The overcast conditions will be there the whole day.

The temperature will range from 23 degrees to 26 degrees (in celsius), but the humidity will be very high. The humidity can go to 87%, and it will be very difficult for the players. Everything said, the drainage at the stadium is very good, and the ground staff will play an important role.