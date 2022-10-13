Womens Big Bash League 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch WBBL 2022 matches?

Womens Big Bash League 2022 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of WBBL 2022.

The eighth season of Women’s Big Bash League is all in readiness of beginning in less than a couple of hours from now. A primary reason why this season will be keenly followed across the globe is the presence of two new rule changes namely DRS and Power Surge.

Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be locking horns in the tournament opener in Mackay today. While Heat had finished at the third position on the points table last season, Sixers were reeling at the bottom of the table.

Not going to be affected by COVID-19 restrictions, this WBBL season will be played across 14 venues in all the six states. A total of 56 league matches involving eight teams will be played across 39 days before the knockout round. Needless to say, each team will be facing all other teams in a home and away format.

Womens Big Bash League 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Much like all international cricket happening in Australia these days, Sony Sports Network will be both televising and streaming Women’s Big Bash League 2022 in India.

Having said that, unlike international cricket featuring the Indian cricket team, only one channel has been allocated by Sony for WBBL 2022. Readers must note that Sony SIX will be televising the tournament for the Indian audiences. Fans, who prefer to stream live cricket, will be able to do so on their designated platform named Sony LIV with a paid subscription.

Australian fans, meanwhile, will be able to watch this tournament on both Foxtel and Seven Network. Only a selected 24 matches will be televised on Seven Network. Hence, fans are advised to go through the daily schedule of both the channels. Kayo Sports and cricket.com.au will be streaming WBBL 2022 for Australian fans.

Date – 13/10/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 04:45 AM (IST), 09:30 AM (IST), 10:10 AM (IST), 11:30 AM (IST), 01:35 PM (IST) and 02:10 PM (IST).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India), Foxtel and Seven Network (Australia).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India), Kayo Sports and cricket.com.au (Australia).