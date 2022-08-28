“Well done on 100th Virat”: AB de Villiers congratulates Virat Kohli and team India as they defeat Pakistan in their first Asia Cup 2022 match

AB de Villiers congratulates Virat Kohli on winning his 100th T2o match in Indian colours versus Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

During the first ‘Group A’ match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, team India huffed-and-puffed to get the better of arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets, in what was an absolute humdinger of a match, going down to the wire.

En route a rather modest target of 148 runs, team India were rocked back early on as KL Rahul got dismissed on a first-ball Duck off the first Over of the chase.

Batting did seem to be challenging indeed, as both Rohit Sharma (12 off 18) and Virat Kohli (35 off 34) looked scratchy whilst their stay at the crease, although the latter did play a few exquisite shots to make the crowd stand up on their feet.

With Suryakumar Yadav (18 off 18) back in the hut as well, a well-set Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29), who was promoted up the order in the absence of Rishabh Pant, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (33* off 17), with their match-winning fifth wicket partnership of 52 (29), paved the way for an Indian victory, with the latter hitting the winning Six.

Requiring 59 runs for victory in the final six Overs, India chased the target down with two balls to spare.

AB de Villiers congratulates Virat Kohli

South African legendary batter AB de Villiers took to his social media handle, to congratulate Virat Kohli in particular for winning his 100th T20I match.

Referring to the Dubai track today as a tricky one, de Villiers also congratulated team India in general, while terming the contest as the one between two ‘really good bowling sides’.

Proper Cricket game that! Tricky wicket with two really good bowling attacks. Congrats India and well done on 100th Virat👏👏🎉 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 28, 2022

Earlier, a praiseworthy effort from the Indian pace bowling attack meant that Pakistan were skittled for 147 in 19.5 Overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-26-4) and Hardik Pandya (4-0-25-3) were the pick of the bowlers, as they deployed the short-pitched deliveries to dismiss almost whole of Pakistan’s top and middle order line-up.

Pandya, was fittingly adjudged the ‘Player of the match’ for his brilliant all-round show in the contest.