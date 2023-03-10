West End Park International Cricket Stadium pitch report: Doha Cricket Stadium pitch report for India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match

Asia Lions will take on India Maharajas in the first match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. All the matches of the tournament will be played on this ground only, so the pitch will be looked at with great interest.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will be leading Asia Lions in the tournament, and they have some of the giants of Asian cricket in their ranks. Former Sri Lankan cricketers Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga are the main batters of the side, whereas former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan will be leading the bowling attack.

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir is the captain of India Maharajas in the tournament, and this will be his second tournament since international retirement in 2018. Former Indian batters Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina, who have played in overseas leagues lately after announcing retirement, are going to be the most important batters of this team. Pathan brothers will make the all-round department strong.

West End Park International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha has been a balanced one, and the bowlers have generally dominated the proceedings. As per the past records, the batting has been a little tough here.

A total of 19 T20Is have been played here so far, where 13 matches have been won by the chasing teams and six by the teams batting first. The average first innings score here has been 140 runs, which suggests that batting has not been easy here. This pitch has a little bit on the slower side. Although, a fresh track is expected for the first match of the LPL 2023.

ALSO READ: Legends League Cricket 2023 All Team Squads

The boundaries are expected to be shortened for the League, which will favour the batters. Both captains may look to bowl first after winning the toss at this venue. Anything above 150 runs can be a good score on this track, and the spinners can enjoy bowling here.