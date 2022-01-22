West Indies vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch WI vs ENG Barbados T20I?

West Indies vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first WI vs ENG T20I.

West Indies, who are hosting England after three years, will be playing the first of five T20Is at the Kensington Oval tonight as the venue will be hosting a T20I after six months.

West Indies, who have played nine T20Is in Barbados, have won five and lost three matches in this format over the years. Much like the hosts, even England have an impressive T20I record at this venue winning four and losing two out of their six appearances including lifting the ICC World Twenty20 2010 under current head coach Paul Collingwood.

In what will be England’s return to Bridgetown for a T20I after as many as eight years, they would be keen to add to extend their 3-0 whitewash from three years ago to a 5-0 this time round. In what is way easier said than done even against a transitioning West Indian unit, fans can expect intensely-fought T20Is in the next 10 days.

West Indies vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast in India and UK

As has been the case for international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand and a few other nations in the last year or so, England’s tour of West Indies 2022 isn’t available for television viewing in India either.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the whole tour at a nominal price. With England slated to play five T20Is on this tour, Fan Code doesn’t have a pass for only the first match.

Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole series, will have to pay INR 49 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. It is worth mentioning that the same is a 51% discounted price.

As far as local fans in the Caribbean are concerned, they will be able to follow this series on ESPN Caribbean on the back of a recently announced deal between CWI (Cricket West Indies) and ESPN. Meanwhile, fans of the English cricket team back home will be able to watch Barbados T20Is on BT Sport.

Date – 22/01/2022 (West Indies and England) and 23/01/2022 (India).

Match start Time – 04:00 PM (local), 08:00 PM (England) and 01:30 AM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), ESPN Caribbean (Caribbean) and BT Sport (UK).

Online platform – FanCode (India), ESPN App (Caribbean).