“What a game of cricket this is”: £1.125M Liam Livingstone rejoices despite England losing 4th Karachi T20I vs Pakistan

Pakistan have somehow managed to not let England build on their lead in the ongoing seven-match T20I series. Having won the recently concluded fourth T20I in Karachi by a narrow margin of 3 runs, Pakistan have leveled the series 2-2 with three more matches to be played in Lahore.

An enthralling match of cricket comprised of multiple ebbs and flows before the hosts registered a victory with four balls to spare. With bowling figures of 4-0-32-3, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was not only the pick of their bowlers but also bagged his second T20I match award.

While all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz dismissed three batters to aid Rauf, the pair was also helped by other fast bowlers in Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Wasim picking two and one wicket respectively.

An all-round bowling performance was just what the doctor had ordered for Pakistan while defending a 167-run target. It was due to a collective bowling effort that Pakistan were able to bundle out England for 163 in 19.2 overs.

England batter Liam Livingstone, who isn’t part of the current squad due to an ankle injury, took to social media platform Twitter to share his feelings about the match. It was evident from Livingstone’s short and crisp tweet that the 29-year old player enjoyed a fascinating contest without being affected by his team losing at the National Stadium tonight.

What a game of cricket this is #PAKvsENG — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) September 25, 2022

Pakistan vs England third T20I was indeed a belter which required England to score 45 runs in four overs to win the match. In spite of the situation getting reduced to them requiring only nine runs in two overs to gain a 3-1 lead, England ended up on the losing side losing all-rounder Liam Dawson (34) and pacers Olly Stone (0) and Reece Topley (0) withing six deliveries.

Dawson, in particular, single-handedly turned the tables on the back of hitting five fours and a six at a strike rate of 200 after coming in to bat at No. 8 in the 15th over. The 32-year old player was visibly disappointed for failing to secure a victory even after doing all the hard work.

Will Liam Livingstone take part in ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

Yes. Readers must note that Livingstone is a part of England’s World Cup squad and that he will board the plane to Australia.

Livingstone, whose last competitive match was played during The Hundred 2022 a month ago, had registered a breakout Indian Premier League season with Punjab Kings earlier this year.

Livingstone, who was bought by Kings for INR 11.50 crore (£1.125M) to be among the most costliest players of IPL 2022 auction, had scored 437 runs (11th highest IPL 2022 run-scorer) in 14 IPL 2022 innings at an average of 36.41 and a strike rate of 182.08 with the help of four half-centuries.