Liam Livingstone wife: Is Liam Livingstone married? Liam Livingstone family details

During the 48th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 8 wickets, to hand the latter only their second loss of the season. PBKS themselves, with back-to-back wins now, have jumped a couple of spots up the points table ladder to the 5th place.

With five wins and five losses, the Mayank Agarwal-led side would have finished at the 6th spot in the table (below RCB) had it not been for the exploits off the bat of the destructive English batter Liam Livingstone, who smashed PBKS pacer Mohammed Shami for 28 runs in the 16th Over, to thereby seal the chase of 144 runs with four Overs to spare.

It all started on the first delivery of the aforementioned Over, that set the tune for the remaining five deliveries. Livingstone, cleared his front leg, as Shami bowled a length ball on the stumps to go for the almighty heave. With the ball hitting the middle of the bat, it went sailing into the uppermost deck of the stand towards the deep square leg boundary for a monstrous 117 m Six – the biggest in IPL 2022.

The English batter ended the match with a personal score of 30 off mere 10 balls, at a strike rate of 300.

Liam Livingstone wife

Contrary to the unverified reports doing rounds on social media, Liam Livingstone is, in fact unmarried at this point in time.

His pictures with a certain Katie Olivia Moffett is also doing rounds on the internet, with people claiming her to be Livingstone’s girlfriend/wife. However, the English batter has not made an official announcement neither has spoken anything about his relationship with Moffett in any of his interactions or interviews.

Liam Livingstone family details

Born in Cumbria, England, Livingstone’s father’s name is Steve Livingstone. There is no information regarding the identity of his mother.

The 28-year-old also has a brother bearing the name Callum Livingstone, who, as per reports is a professional footballer.