“What a player”: Yuvraj Singh amazed with David Miller’s century against India in Guwahati T20I

David Miller scored a brilliant century in the Guwahati T20I against India and Yuvraj Singh appreciated his performance.

South African batter David Miller’s excellent century went in vain as India defeated South Africa in Guwahati to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the 3-match T20I series. The last T20I will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

India batted first in the Guwahati T20I, and they scored 237 runs, courtesy of some excellent half-centuries by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also played some vital knocks for the Indian team. The South African bowlers bowled a lot of freebies in the innings.

David Miller led South Africa’s chase, and he played a brilliant knock of 106 runs in just 47 balls, but the failure of the rest of the batters did not help. Quinton de Kock scored a half-century, but he was very slow throughout which took the required run rate out of reach for the Indian team.

Yuvraj Singh amazed with David Miller’s century

David Miller scored a brilliant century in the Guwahati T20I, but he failed to carry the South African team over the finishing line. He posted a picture on Instagram, where he said that he loved batting with Quinton de Kock. Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also lauded Miller’s performance by commenting “What a player”.

With 2009 T20I runs under his belt, Miller is now the highest run-scorer for South Africa in the T20I format. He surpassed Quinton de Kock in the race for the same. Miller has been excellent in 2022, where he has scored 264 runs at 52.80 with the help of one century and one half-century. He has a tremendous S/R of 179.59 this season.

Miller also won the IPL 2022 season with Gujarat Titans, where he had an incredible season with the bat. He scored 481 IPL 2022 runs at 68.71, whereas he had a strike-rate of 142.72. Miller scored 4 half-centuries in the tournament and was excellent as one of their finishers.

Apart from Yuvraj Singh, Jos Buttler also commented and applauded Miller’s performance. Both Miller and Buttler will play together for Paarl Royals in the South Africa T20 League, where Jos Buttler will lead the side.