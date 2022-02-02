“What does Shane Warne have to say about Warner today?”: When Gautam Gambhir took shots at Shane Warne over his Spirit of Cricket comments

Gautam Gambhir is a vocal cricketer, and he took shots at Shane Warne over David Warner’s six to Mohammad Hafeez in T20 World Cup.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Gautam Gambhir calls Shane Warne on David Warner’s incident

Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne have been critical of R Ashwin for his Mankad attempts. They have said that this is against the spirit of cricket. However, Gautam Gambhir has always supported R Ashwin in that debate. Gautam has said that what Ashwin does is well within the rules of the game. In the ICC T20 World Cup, David Warner also did a controversial thing.

In Australia vs Pakistan game, the ball slipped from Mohammad Hafeez’s hand and bounced twice before reaching Warner. However, Warner rushed towards the ball and smashed a six-over deep mid-wicket. According to MCC’s laws of cricket, a ball is deemed no-ball if it bounces more than once or rolls on the pitch before reaching the popping crease. Warner could have let the ball pass, but he smashed it for six.

Gautam Gambhir went on to Twitter to have his say about the incident, and he even tagged R Ashwin. Gambhir wrote, “What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99?”.

Gautam Gambhir then took shots at Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne over their constant attacks at R Ashwin.

“Shane Warne makes all kinds of comments,” Gambhir said.

“Tweets about everything, Ricky Ponting says big things about the spirit of the game. What will they say about this [Warner incident]?”

“When Ashwin ‘Mankads’, you get to hear all sorts of big talk – what does Warne have to say about Warner today? It’s easy to say things about others, difficult to say about your own players.”