“What else? Pack our bags and head home”: Ravindra Jadeja hilariously responds to reporter’s question about New Zealand vs Afghanistan game

Ravindra Jadeja won the Man of the Match trophy in India’s crucial win over Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game.

After losing their two games on the trot, the Indian team has registered two solid wins in succession. They have maintained their hopes to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 WorldCup.

Against Scotland, Virat Kohli finally won the toss, and he opted to bowl. Indian bowlers were on fire, and they bowled out Scotland for a mere total of 85 runs. Shami and Jadeja took three wickets each, whereas Bumrah scalped a couple. For India, they needed to win this game in just 7.1 overs to exceed the NRR of Afghanistan’s side. However, the Indian team won in just 6.3 overs. Rahul scored 50 runs in just 19 balls, whereas Rohit also batted well.

Ravindra Jadeja was awarded the Man of the Match for his wonderful spell of 3/15 in four overs.

Ravindra Jadeja press conference

India have surpassed New Zealand and Afghanistan in NRR, but they still want Afghanistan to beat New Zealand. If New Zealand defeats Afghanistan, the Indian team will get knocked out. In the Press Conference, a Journalist asked Jadeja that if Afghanistan could not win against New Zealand. Sir Jadeja did give an accurate, yet hilarious response.

Jaddu said, “Toh phir… bag pack karke ghar Jayenge, aur kya? (What else? Pack our bags and head home).”

Jadeja : “To phir kia, bag pack kar Kay ghar jaye gai.” 😂😂😂 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/c78DcPXn0I — Green Team (@GreenTeam1992) November 5, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja also opened up about how it is unfair to judge the team on the basis of just two bad games. He also highlighted that the team is now fully focused on their next game against Namibia.

“If you see the last 2-3 years, we have played very good cricket across all formats and in different conditions. But, we can’t judge ourselves after just 1 or 2 matches and say we are playing badly. In T20 cricket, a couple of matches can go up and down for any team. Overall, if you see our records in the last 2 years, we have done well,” Jadeja said.

On Sunday, Afghanistan will take on New Zealand, whereas India will take on Namibia on Monday.