Cricket

“What else? Pack our bags and head home”: Ravindra Jadeja hilariously responds to reporter’s question about New Zealand vs Afghanistan game

"What else? Pack our bags and head home": Ravindra Jadeja hilariously responds to reporter's question about New Zealand vs Afghanistan game
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"We want to play our best cricket tomorrow": Temba Bavuma opens up ahead of Do or Die game against England in T20 World Cup
Next Article
"It is necessary to postpone the Test match": Cricket Australia officially postpones Australia vs Afghanistan test ahead of Ashes 2021
Cricket Latest News
"It is necessary to postpone the Test match": Cricket Australia officially postpones Australia vs Afghanistan test game ahead of Ashes 2021
“It is necessary to postpone the Test match”: Cricket Australia officially postpones Australia vs Afghanistan test ahead of Ashes 2021

Cricket Australia has officially postponed Australia vs Afghanistan test game, and they will now host…