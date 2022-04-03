What happened to Deepak Chahar: Why Deepak Chahar is not playing IPL 2022?

What happened to Deepak Chahar: The costliest player for CSK during the mega auction has missed all the initial matches of IPL 2022.

During the 11th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, CSK’s newly inducted skipper for the season Ravindra Jadeja has won the Toss and opted to field first.

“Ha ha ha! We are bowling. We try to keep things simple, we are an experienced team so they know what to do when we are under the pump. We back each and every player,” exclaimed Jadeja upon winning the Toss for the first time this season.

The CSK management have opted to rest their Indian pacer Tushar Deshpande, who makes way for the English fast bowler Chris Jordan.

On the other hand, PBKS have made a couple of changes by including the fresh Indian talents in Jitesh Sharma and Vaibhav Arora.

Couple of changes. Vaibhav comes in place of Harpreet Brar, Jitesh comes in place of Raj Bawa. Vaibhav can swing the ball both ways, so he is someone who we are excited about. Jitesh is a keeper who can tonk the ball in the middle,” said Mayank Agarwal on the inclusion of two new faces in the playing 11 for the day.

What happened to Deepak Chahar

CSK shelled out INR 14 Crore – the highest bidding amount for any player in their auction history, to rope in the services of their Indian bowling all-rounder in Deepak Chahar during the mega auction in February.

However, the 29-year-old, having missed both the ongoing season matches for the franchises, will miss today’s fixture against PBKS as well, as he currently undergoing a rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

For those unaware, Chahar had suffered a quadricep tear during the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in February this year, and was subsequently ruled out from the same.

As per reports from the CSK management, if everything is fine, he is likely to join the squad by mid-April.

