Will Deepak Chahar play today vs PBKS: When will Deepak Chahar play IPL 2022?

Will Deepak Chahar play today: The fitness of their premier fast bowler has become a major source of concern for Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings might have won numerous accolades in the Indian Premier League over the years but the ongoing 15th season is the first time when they have lost their first two league matches.

Facing Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in their first two matches respectively, Super Kings failed to defend scores of 131 and 210 to lose by six wickets on both occasions.

While a change in captain is the biggest change at CSK this season, the four-time champions have had to take the field with depleted squads to further affect their chances of winning. Not part of Chennai’s four retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru earlier this year, their costliest-ever buy in the auction in Deepak Chahar has missed both the matches due to a quadricep tear.

Furthermore, overseas fast bowling-duo of Adam Milne (injured) and Chris Jordan (tonsil infection) weren’t available for selection either on Thursday.

Will Deepak Chahar play today vs PBKS?

Milne, who had played IPL 2022 season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, is unlikely to take part in their third match against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Jordan, on the other hand, has been discharged from the hospital but there has been no official update around his availability for this match.

Meanwhile, Chahar, who was initially reported to be out of the first half of IPL 2022, is reportedly making a quick recovery to return to action by the end of this month according to The Times of India.

Certainly a non-starter for tonight’s match, it is being said that Chahar might be fit in time to take the field in the next Chennai vs Punjab encounter on April 25. Assuming that it happens, the 29-year old player will have returned after missing half the league stage matches for CSK.