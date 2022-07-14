What happened to Virat Kohli: When will Virat Kohli score a century?

When will Virat Kohli score a century: The former team India skipper got out cheaply during the second ODI versus England at Lord’s.

During the second ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, team India’s mainstay at number three in the batting order – Virat Kohli headed back towards the pavilion cheaply after yet another promising start.

En route the rather under par target of 247, Kohli arrived at the crease post skipper Rohit Sharma getting Out on a Duck in the third Over itself. Having taken eight deliveries to get off-the-mark, Kohli did look like getting into the groove, hitting three Fours off pacer Reece Topley to get along with his innings.

However, a poke outside the off-stump channel towards wicket-keeper Jos Buttler off the same bowler, meant that Kohli’s 25-ball innings ended at the score of 16, with his team reeling at 31/4 into the 12th Over.

When will Virat Kohli score a century

Virat Kohli scored his last international century two-and-a half-years ago in November 2019, against Bangladesh during the day/night Test match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. His last ODI century too came in the year 2019 (August), against West Indies at the Port of Spain.

Although he has scored 10 half-centuries post his aforementioned last ODI century, he is far from being reflective of the old, vintage Virat Kohli, who is renowned expecially for nailing the run chases with consummate ease by staying right till the end.

Virat Kohli’s last century: in Tests – November 2019 (33 innings ago)

in ODIs – August 2019 (23 innings ago)

in T20s – none in 91 innings#Cricket #ENGvsIND — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 14, 2022

If one takes a look at Kohli’s last 20 ODI innings, an average of over 40 is enough to not draw sharp criticisms, but the bar set by King Kohli in the 43 ODI centuries which he has hit till date, is quite high for a Cricket fan to not get itchy and restless after such an extended dry spell of run-scoring form.

Moreover, with him being rested for the upcoming limited-Overs series against West Indies despite the poor run-of-form, things do not look promising as far as his century, or even his next winning knock, or more worse, even his place in team India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia is concerned.