What happens if RCB loses today: RCB chances to playoffs 2022 IPL after loss vs Punjab Kings

What happens if RCB loses today: The Punjab Kings were the better team tonight as they keep their playoffs hope alive with a win versus RCB.

During the 60th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have obliterated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 54 runs to keep their playoffs qualification hope well alive and kicking.

En route a challenging target of 210, the RCB star opening batting duo of skipper Faf du Plessis (10 off 8) and Virat Kohli (20 off 14), failed to provide a much-needed fiery start yet again, as their side lost three of their batters within the Powerplay itself.

However, a 64-run stand between in-form Rajat Patidar (26 of 21) and Glenn Maxwell (35 off 22) did look threatening for a bit, but with the duo getting dismissed within a span of three deliveries by the 12th Over, RCB were forced to again look helplessly at their finisher of the season – Dinesh Karthik.

But, with Karthik (11 off 11) too returning back after adding only 11 runs to the scoreboard, it was only about reducing the margin of defeat for Bangalore, as all they could manage was post 155/9 after their 20 Overs, falling short by 54 runs.

Earlier, on the back of two excellent knocks by the PBKS overseas picks – Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42), Punjab posted a challenging enough total of 209/9 in their 20 Overs.

The duo smashed the RCB pacers in particular, as they tonked Mohammed Siraj (2-0-36-0) and Josh Hazlewood (4-0-64-0) for 100 runs in their 6 Overs.

What happens if RCB loses today

The road towards the playoffs is not shut as yet for the RCB, as despite losing tonight’s encounter against Punjab, they are still placed at the 4th spot in the points table, with 14 points after seven wins (across 13 matches).

However, they will now face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a must-win match on May 19. Another loss on that day at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, would mean that their hopes of lifting their maiden IPL title would go for begging for the 15th consecutive time.

A win against GT, would take them to 16 points, which might have been enough to take them to either the 3rd or the 4th spot, but a poor Net run rate (-0.323) after tonight’s huge loss, has meant that they need to also hope for a few other results (of the teams below them) to go their way.