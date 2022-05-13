Brabourne Stadium highest score in IPL: Brabourne Stadium highest score in IPL 2022

Brabourne Stadium highest score in IPL: The venue is hosting its thirteenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

During the 60th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Punjab Kings (PBKS), after being invited to bat first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have got off to a brilliant start, courtesy of their wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29), who smashed his fastest IPL half-century of mere 21 deliveries.

Having smashed Josh Hazlewood (2nd Over) and Mohammed Siraj (6th Over) for 22 and 23 runs respectively, the English swashbuckling batter went hammer and tongs right from the get-go, as PBKS posted the score of 83/1 in six Overs – the highest Powerplay score of IPL 2022.

Having surpassed the 100-run mark in the 9th Over itself, the 32-year-old eventually got Out on the very first delivery of the 10th Over, but not before having struck as many as 4 Fours and 7 Sixes, at a strike rate of 227.59.

With Liam Livingstone on course of yet another another half-century in the ongoing season, PBKS are on course of a total excess of the 200-run mark, provided they carry on with the momentum till the end of their innings.

Brabourne Stadium highest score in IPL

The highest score at the Brabourne Stadium in the history of the IPL has come in the ongoing edition itself, when the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) amassed a total of 217/5 on the scoreboard against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first innings (on April 18, 2022).

Courtesy of a fine century from Jos Buttler (103 off 61), RR had defeated KKR by 7 runs, with the latter also managing to post 210 on the scoreboard.

DC’s 215/5 is the second-highest score at the venue, which the Rishabh Pant-led side had put on in the ongoing season as well, yet again against KKR while batting first (on April 10, 2022).

Update: With PBKS posting 209/9 in their first innings versus RCB today, this is the 6th highest total at the Brabourne Stadium in IPL 2022.