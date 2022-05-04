Cricket

“What really let us down was batsmanship”: MS Dhoni blames batters for loss vs RCB in IPL 2022

"What really let us down was batsmanship": MS Dhoni blames batters for loss vs RCB in IPL 2022
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
Will CSK go to playoffs 2022: Is CSK out of IPL 2022?
Next Article
“I would love to go out there and play with LeBron James": When Bulls' Zach LaVine showed major interest in joining forces with Lakers superstar
Cricket Latest News
Harshal Patel wickets in IPL 2022: How many wickets in best Harshal Patel IPL season?
Harshal Patel wickets in IPL 2022: How many wickets in best Harshal Patel IPL season?

Harshal Patel wickets in IPL 2022: The fast bowler from Royal Challengers Bangalore won his…