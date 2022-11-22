When INR 100 crore net worth Ravindra Jadeja was banned from playing in IPL 2010

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has to be one of the most important names in Indian cricket as he is a part of India’s all-format teams. He has great stature in the IPL as well where he has won multiple trophies, but he was once banned from playing in the Indian Premier League.

There were many reports about Chennai Super Kings releasing Jadeja ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, but he was retained by the franchise. The last IPL season was a roller-coaster for the all-rounder, as he was first retained as the first pick ahead of the auction and was also made the captain of the side after MS Dhoni’s resignation.

However, the team could not do well under Jadeja’s captaincy and his individual performances were disappointing as well. Dhoni replaced him as captain midway through the tournament, and he was later ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Ravindra Jadeja was banned from playing in IPL 2010

Ravindra Jadeja was a part of the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals for the first couple of seasons. He was banned from playing in IPL 2010 due to violating player guidelines. It was said that he was trying to sign a higher pay contract with another franchise without informing the Royals.

Jadeja was bought from the U-19 category in IPL 2008 by the Royals, and he played an important part in the title-winning IPL 2008 campaign. It was said that after the winning season, the Royals wanted to tie him for a 2-year contract, but he agreed to play for just one. IPL released an official statement regarding banning Jadeja from the IPL season.

“Based on a unanimous decision taken by the IPL Governing Council and on instructions from the President of the BCCI, India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja was handed out a one-year playing ban. He will not be allowed to play for any IPL team for the next one year,” IPL said in a statement in 2010.

The spin-bowling all-rounder was back in the IPL 2011 mega-auction, where the new franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala bought him for a price of INR 4.37 crores.

Ravindra Jadeja net worth 2022 in INR

Jadeja’s net worth is around INR 100 crores in 2022. He currently has an INR 16 crore contract with Chennai Super Kings in IPL, where he is in the Grade-A of the Indian central contract, which assures him INR 5 crores per year. Jadeja also endorses multiple brands which offers him a other revenue stream apart from cricket.