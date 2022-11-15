Ravindra Jadeja assures fans of new beginning with MS Dhoni as CSK retain him at INR 16 Crore for IPL 2023

Putting rest to all the previous reports of a ‘not all is well’ relationship between Ravindra Jadeja and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management, the franchise has retained the experienced allrounder ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction.

All the ten IPL franchises were supposed to submit their list of retained and released players by 5 pm today, with the mini auction for the 16th season of the marquee league set to take place on December 23, at Kochi.

The CSK think-tank have retained a total of 18 players from their last season squad, with MS Dhoni confirmed as the skipper of the side, in what might well be his last season in the capacity of a player.

The other big news from the four-time IPL champion franchise is the release of West Indian and CSK stalwart Dwayne Bravo from the squad, alongside seven other players in Chris Jordan, Robin Uthappa (retired), Adam Milne, Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Hari Nishaanth, and Narayan Jagadeesan.

Ravindra Jadeja assures fans of new beginning with MS Dhoni

Post the submission of the retained players list by all the franchises, Ravindra Jadeja took to his social media handle to assure the CSK fans that he is set to ‘restart’ plying his trade for the team under MS Dhoni.

The 33-year-old posted a picture of him revering MS Dhoni, post the CSK versus MI IPL 2022 match, which the latter had won it for the team by staying till the end of the run-chase.

For the unversed, ever since the conclusion of IPL 2022 in May, reports of a dent in his relationship with the CSK management started surfacing across social media platforms.

The reports were more than just rumors, as CSK had not only unfollowed Jadeja from their Instagram list, but Jadeja himself had also removed all his previous CSK-related posts across social media handles.

Also, there was absolutely no communication between the two parties with the allrounder not being involved in any of CSK-related activities either.

If this was not it, a report from a prominent website even reported of a likely Jadeja trade-off by CSK with two Indian internationals in Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel from the Delhi Capitals (DC).

With Jadeja posting his picture alongside Dhoni, it shouldn’t be a surprise if the latter had been the one to have solved the issues entirely.