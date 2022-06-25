When is India vs Ireland 2022: IND vs IRE T20 schedule and fixtures

India vs Ireland 2022: The Indian cricket team’s next assignment lies in the form of their third tour of Ireland.

Currently playing a practice match against Leicestershire in Leicester, the Indian Test squad won’t be the first to be playing an international match. Such is the tight scheduling these days that the Indian T20I squad will be playing a two-match T20I series against Ireland before the Test squad takes on England for a one-off Test next month.

In what is only India’s third tour of Ireland, they won’t be led by regular captain Rohit Sharma as he’s leading the Test squad in the neighboring country.

Hardik Pandya, who has most recently led Gujarat Titans to an Indian Premier League 2022 title, has been named the T20I captain. Just like IPL 2022 was the first time when Pandya had led in T20s, the imminent series is going to be his first international assignment as a captain.

When is India vs Ireland 2022?

India, who have a hectic international season ahead of them comprising of home and away multi-format series, will have no option than to continue fielding separate teams for separate formats.

Set to play first of their two T20Is against Ireland tomorrow, India will be playing these matches within a three-day period. With an ICC T20 World Cup to be played in away conditions, India would want to make the most of this opportunity of playing two away T20Is albeit in different conditions.

India, who had batted first in both their T20Is in Ireland four years ago, had managed to register comprehensive victories on both occasions. Not touring with a first-choice squad in 2022, it will be interesting to see if Pandya and his men are able to whitewash the Irish this time around or not.

IND vs IRE T20 schedule and fixtures

June 26 – 1st T20I, Ireland vs India in Dublin at 09:00 PM (IST)

June 28 – 2nd T20I, Ireland vs India in Dublin at 09:00 PM (IST)