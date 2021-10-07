Who is Man of the Match today IPL CSK vs PBKS: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Chennai vs Punjab IPL 2021 match?

Man of the Match today IPL: The captain of Punjab Kings won the match award for scoring his 45th T20 half-century in Dubai.

During the 53rd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Dubai, Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

In what is their sixth victory of this season, it doesn’t guarantee them a place in the playoffs as Kings still require nothing less than a miracle to go past other contenders of the vacant fourth spot. Super Kings, who have lost their third match in a row, would be thinking of making amends ahead of the playoffs.

In the first innings, Chennai scored 134/6 in their allotted quota of 20 overs after being put in to bat first by Punjab Kings captain Lokesh Rahul. Opening the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad (12), veteran batter Faf du Plessis was the only positive point for his team scoring 76 (55) with the help of eight fours and two sixes.

Playing his first match of the second phase, England pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the Punjabi bowlers with his bowling figures of 3-0-20-2. While Arshdeep Singh also picked a couple of wickets, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi picked a wicket apiece.

Man of the Match today IPL CSK vs PBKS

Chasing a 135-run target, Punjab was in desperate need of a mammoth victory which was made possible on the back of Rahul’s 27th IPL half-century. In what was his sixth half-century of the season, it is Rahul’s 45 of his T20 career. In the process, Rahul also regained the Orange Cap for scoring 626 runs in 13 innings at an average and strike rate of 62.60 and 138.80 respectively.

As far as this match is concerned, Rahul doubtlessly was declared the ‘Man of the Match’ award as his 98* (40) including seven fours and eight sixes played a titular role in sealing the chase in 13 overs.

Oh my goodness KL 😳#PBKSvCSK — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 7, 2021

“It was really hot today. Plan was simple. The numbers guys told us a few permutations and combinations. We wanted to score it before 14 overs. Just one of those days when it comes off. Had complete clarity of what I wanted to do. I feel like I may end up letting the team down if I play how I want to play.

“But today, this was how I needed to play. Today was one of those days where I could hit every ball. No better feeling than hitting the ball from the middle of the bat,” Rahul was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.