Who is Mugdha Bavare: All that you need to know about India Women team’s sports psychologist for 2022 World Cup

Who is Mugdha Bavare: Indian Women’s Cricket have sports psychologist Mugdha Bavare for the ongoing Women’s World Cup.

In today’s world, mental fitness is as important as physical fitness. In the field of sports as well, mental fitness plays a vital part. To take care of the mental fitness of the players, the Indian Women’s Cricket Team have hired Mugdha Bavare as their sports psychologist.

Indian vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur and coach Ramesh Powar have also lauded the work of Mugdha in the team’s dressing room. Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that when she was not able to score runs, Mugdha Bavare used to come and talk to her and that helped Harman a lot.

“When I was not getting runs, she came to me, talked to me, and to find a way out of it,” Harmanpreet said.

Ramesh Powar mentioned that the Indian team used to collapse under pressure, but the way Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar batted in the Pakistan game proved the mental fitness of the players.

“If you see how we used to react to collapses, the way Pooja and Rana reacted in the Pakistan Game, it is due to Mugdha,” Powar said.

? Meet the team’s sports psychologist who is working on the mental aspect of the game with #TeamIndia at the #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/bVS9cTgAAy — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 15, 2022

Who is Mugdha Bavare

Mugdha Bavare is a Counseling Psychologist from the University of Mumbai. She is a founder member of Disha Counseling Center, a mental health center based in Mumbai. Mugdha has won over 500 gold medals, 300 silver medals and 200 bronze medals in swimming across different age groups and competitions.

She has also won the prestigious Chhatrapati Award, the highest state-level award for excellence in sports, in the year 1994-95. Mugdha has also been associated with Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and the Mumbai Ranji Team as well. She has also given assistance to quite a few IPL players as well.

Mugdha was a faculty for the Coaches Excellence Program (CEP) 2019-2020 by Olympic Gold Quest for Badminton and Shooting coaches. With the increasing demand for mental fitness in sports, sports physiologists is the way to go ahead.