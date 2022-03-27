“A billion Indians are proud of you”: Yuvraj Singh applauds Indian Women’s Cricket Team on their efforts in the ICC Women’s World Cup

Yuvraj Singh has applauded the efforts of the Indian Women’s cricket team despite their exit from the ICC Women’s World Cup.

South Africa defeated India by three wickets in the last league game of the ICC Women’s World Cup. With this defeat, India’s journey in the World Cup came to an end. Not only India’s journey but it was also the end of the road for Indian veterans Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj. Jhulan Goswami could not even this last game due to a side-strain.

India opted to bat first and managed to score 274 runs, courtesy of half-centuries from Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Harmanpreet Kaur also scored a brilliant knock of 48 runs.

The match went to the last over, and it was a thriller. South Africa needed three runs in the last two balls, and Deepti Sharma got the wicket of Mignon du Preez. Although, it was a no-ball and it turned the game in South Africa’s favor.

India is now officially out of the ICC Women’s World Cup. Australia, England, West Indies and South Africa have qualified for the semi-finals. India was a bit unlucky in the game against South Africa, but this is the nature of the sport.

Yuvraj Singh applauds the Indian Women’s cricket team

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has applauded the Indian Women’s team for their efforts on the field. He said that the billions of Indians are proud of the team.

“What a game girls ! Kept us at the edge of our seats till the last ball Winning & losing is part of the game. You played your hearts out and gave it your best! A billion Indians are proud of you,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

What a game girls ! Kept us at the edge of our seats till the last ball 😬😳😱 Winning & losing is part of the game. You played your hearts out and gave it your best! A billion Indians are proud of you 💪🏻🇮🇳 #CWC22 @BCCIWomen — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 27, 2022

Yuvraj Singh has won two World Cups with the Indian men’s team cricket team. He won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup as well. Yuvraj Singh won the Man of the Tournament award in the 2011 World Cup.