Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars BBL 11 match?

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Hobart Hurricanes will play against Melbourne Stars in the 19th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Melbourne Stars have won two of their four games in the tournament so far, whereas the Hurricanes have won one of their four games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 10:00 AM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 169 runs. The side boundaries are small on this ground, and the batters will target that area. Both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes won one of their four games, and they need to bounce back. The opening combo of Matthew Wade and D’arcy Short is their biggest positive, whereas Ben McDermott is also a key asset. Nathan Ellis is the leading pacer of the side, whereas Riley Meredith, Thomas Rogers, and Jordan Thompson will support him. Sandeep Lamichhane willlead the spin attack of the side. Scott Boland and Joel Paris will miss this game.

Probable XI: Matthew Wade, D’arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Tom Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith.

The night will be remembered for Maxi’s first @BBL hundred, but it wasn’t enough in the end. #TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/cl2OGOZ5m3 — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 15, 2021

Melbourne Stars preview

The Melbourne Stars have won two of their four games, and they have been decent in the tournament. Glenn Maxwell scored a century in the last game, whereas the opening combo of Marcus Stoinis and Joe Clarke need to step up. The middle-order will be handled by Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, and Andre Russel. Brody Couch has been in brilliant form, whereas Qais Ahmad has also bowled well. Adam Zampa will miss this game for the Melbourne Stars.

Probable XI: Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Andre Russel, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchcliff, Brody Couch, Qais Ahmad.

Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes will be the favourites to win this game,