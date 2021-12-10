Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL 11 match?

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Melbourne Stars will lock horns against Sydney Thunder in the 7th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The Stars lost their last game easily, whereas Sydney Thunder registered a brilliant win. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 157 runs. There is a true bounce on this track, and the batsman can easily trust the wicket. The boundaries on this ground are quite big, and the spinners can take advantage.

Melbourne Stars preview

After losing the BBL 11 opener against Sydney Sixers, the Melbourne Stars will look to get back on track. Despite missing the last game due to injury, Marcus Stoinis is still a part of the side. But, the big news is that Andre Russel and Qais Ahmad will be making their Stars debut. Apart from Andre Russel and Qais Ahmad, Nathan Coulter-Nile is also back in the squad. The arrival of Coulter-Nile will certainly raise the bowling stocks of the side. Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa are other important players on this side.

Probable XI: Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Andre Russel, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Sam Rainbird, Qais Ahmad.

World-class players at the MCG 😍 Be there to see Dre Russ light it up tomorrow night 🎇 #TeamGreen | https://t.co/C9dnTQlsMS pic.twitter.com/qkgRzpGa3U — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 9, 2021

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder registered a brilliant win in their last game, and they would want to continue. Alex Hales was the highest run-scorer of the last season, and all the eyes will be on him. Sam Billings and Alex Ross batted well in the last game, whereas Daniel Sams and Ben Cutting are the leading all-rounders. Chris Green and Tanveer Sangha will take care of spin, whereas Sandhu and McAndrew are the lead pacers.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sandhu, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu.

Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars will be the favourites to win this game.