Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 11 match?

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Perth Scorchers will lock horns against Adelaide Strikers in the 9th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. Perth Scorchers have started their campaign with a win, whereas the Strikers have won one of their two games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 4:05 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 148 runs. The side boundaries are small on this ground, and the batters will target that area. Out of 24 T20 games played here, 12 teams have won chasing, whereas 12 teams have won while defending.

Perth Scorchers preview

Perth Scorchers won the last game, and they would want to continue the form. However, the Australian trio of Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Jhye Richardson will miss this game as well. Munro scored 443 runs last season, and he will lead the batting of the Perth side. Laurie Evans and Kurtis Patterson will lead the middle-order, whereas Ashton Turner will be the finisher of the side. AJ Tye, Matthew Kelly, and Jason Behrendorff will lead the pace attack, whereas the new arrival Peter Hatzoglou will lead the spin.

Probable XI: Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou.

Starting our #BBL11 campaign on the winners list 🔥🔥 and taking home the W in front of our #MADETOUGH fans makes it that much sweeter! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cxYHHdCrlN — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) December 8, 2021

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers won their last game, and they would want to continue the rhythm. The Strikers are missing the services of their star batters like Travis Head, Alex Carey, and Matt Renshaw. Jake Weatherald will lead the batting of the side, whereas the rest of the batters are not that good. Rashid Khan will lead the spin-bowling, whereas Garton, Agar, Siddle, and Worrall will take care of pace. The bowling is the strength of this side, and there were in brilliant form in the last game.

Probable XI: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen, Jon Wells, Daniel Drew, Liam Scott, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.