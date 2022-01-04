Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 11 match?

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Adelaide Strikers will play against Hobart Hurricanes in the 35th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Hobart Hurricanes have won four of their eight games in the tournament so far, whereas the Strikers have won one of their eight games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 12:35 PM IST on 5 January 2021.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 167 runs. The side boundaries are small on this ground, and the batters will target that area. Both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers have just won one of their eight games, and they are in desperate need of a win. Matt Renshaw is looking in brilliant touch with the bat, whereas Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, and Matthew Short need to step up. Rashid Khan and Fawad Ahmed will lead the spin-bowling, whereas Peter Siddle and Wes Agar will take care of pace. The bowling is the strength of this side, whereas the batting is their weakness.

Probable XI: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Jon Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Henry Hunt, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed.

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes have won four of their eight games, and they would aim to make a comeback after the last defeat. Ben McDermott has scored two centuries in the tournament so far, whereas Matthew Wade and D’arcy Short will also play a crucial role. Thomas Rogers is the leading wicket-taker of the side, whereas Riley Meredith is also bowling well. Sandeep Lamichhane would want to take wickets with spin. Nathan Ellis will miss this game due to an injury.

Probable XI: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, D’arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Harry Brook, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Will Parker, Tom Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith.

Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes will be the favourites to win this game.