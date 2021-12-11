Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 11 match?

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Sixers will lock horns against Hobart Hurricanes in the 8th game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Defending champions Sydney Sixers have won both of their games so far, whereas the Hurricanes are in search of their first win. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:05 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score in T20 games played here at this ground is 157 runs. Looking at the first game, the track has been looking very good for batting. Spinners always play a role on this Sydney track.

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers have won both of their games, and they defeated Hobart in the last one. James Vince and Josh Philippe scored 500+ runs each last season, and they will again play a huge part. The excellent form of captain Moises Henriques is also a huge boost for the side, he has scored 149 runs in two games. In bowling, Steve O’Keefe has scalped five wickets this season, whereas Tom Curran scalped three in the last game. The return of Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshius will boost the side.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’Keefe.

WHAT A WIN! Two from two to start #BBL11 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DeZop3ZXs2 — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 8, 2021

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes lost their last game, and they would want to bounce back. Scott Boland is unavailable due to Australia-A duties, whereas Ben McDermott and Riley Meredith are nursing injuries. The opening combo of Matthew Wade and D’arcy Short will be vital, whereas Tim David will play the role of a finisher. Nathan Ellis, who scalped 20 wickets last season will lead the pace-attack, whereas Sandeep Lamichhane is the star spinner. Jordan Thompson will make his BBL debut in this game.

Probable XI: Matthew Wade, D’arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Tom Lammonby, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tom Rogers.

Match Prediction

The Sydney Sixers will be the favourites to win this game.