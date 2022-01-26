Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 11 Challenger match?

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Sixers will lock horns against Adelaide Strikers in the challenger game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Adelaide Strikers won six of their 14 league games, whereas the Sixers won nine of their 14. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1.55 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers

Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCG has always been good for batting, but the boundaries of one side are quite small. This pitch has an even bounce and the batters can play their shots.

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers won nine of their 14 league games, and Perth defeated them in the last game. Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques have been their best batsmen, whereas the rest of the batting needs to step up. Daniel Christian has performed with both bat and the ball. Hayden Kerr has scalped 24 wickets in the tournament, whereas Ben Dwarshius and Sean Abbott have 17 and 16 wickets, respectively. Steve O’Keefe and Nathan Lyon will take care of spin. Daniel Hughes can miss this game due to an injury, whereas Jack Edwards is under isolation.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, Justin Avendano, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Bertus, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon.

Confirmed! ☑️ We’ll take on @strikersbbl at the SCG on Wednesday 🏟️ Tickets on sale tomorrow 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/cfnXbfXGv5 — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 23, 2022

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers won six of their 14 league games, and they defeated Sydney Thunder in the knockout game. They are on six games winning streak. Matthew Short is the 2nd highest run-scorer of the season, whereas he has scalped eight wickets. Alex Carey and Ian Cockbain are also in brilliant form with the bat. Peter Siddle has been brilliant with 29 wickets, whereas Thornton and Fawad Ahmed have scalped 11 wickets each.

Probable XI: Matt Short, Alex Carey, Ian Cockbain, Travis Head, Jon Wells, Matt Renshaw, Thomas Kelly, Fawad Ahmed, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway.

Match Prediction

Adelaide Strikers will be the favourites to win this game.