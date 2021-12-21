Cricket

Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 11 match?

Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 11 match?
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"If Ben Simmons plays, great, otherwise we'll get someone who'll help us": Doc Rivers speaks about hobbled Sixers squad depth amid a Covid outbreak in the NBA
Next Article
"What are you doing on the field?": Ricky Ponting blasts Joe Root's captaincy after the Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test
Cricket Latest News
"What are you doing on the field?": Ricky Ponting blasts Joe Root's captaincy after the Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test
“What are you doing on the field?”: Ricky Ponting blasts Joe Root’s captaincy after the Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test

Joe Root’s captaincy has been under the radar in the Ashes, and former Aussie captain…