Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 11 match?

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Sixers will lock horns against Adelaide Strikers in the 16th game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Defending champions Sydney Sixers have won three of their four games, whereas the Strikers have won one of their three. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers

Pitch Report

The pitch has been absolutely brilliant for batting this season. Two games have been played here in BBL 11, and the team batting first passed 200 runs on both occasions.

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers have won three of their four games, and they defeated Melbourne Stars in the last one. Josh Philippe is the highest run-scorer of the season so far, whereas Moises Henriques is the 2nd highest. The form of James Vince is a concern, but he is a quality player. In bowling, the team will miss the services of Tom Curran and Steve O’Keefe in this game. Ben Dwarshius and Chris Jordan will lead the pace attack, whereas Lloyd Pope will take care of spin.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshius, Lloyd Pope, Hayden Kerr.

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers have just won one of their three games, and they are in desperate need of a win. The Strikers are missing the services of their star batters like Travis Head and Alex Carey. Matthew Short has been brilliant for the side, whereas the eyes will be on out of form Jake Weatherald. Rashid Khan will lead the spin-bowling, whereas Garton, Agar, Siddle, and Worrall will take care of pace. The bowling is the strength of this side, whereas the return of Matt Renshaw will boost the batting.

Probable XI: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen, Jon Wells, Daniel Drew, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar.

Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers will be the favourites to win this game.