Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match?

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Islamabad United will lock horns against Peshawar Zalmi in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Islamabad United have won four of their seven games, whereas the Zamis have won four of their eight. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. This pitch is getting a Lil slow in the second half, and the teams are opting to bat first.

Islamabad United preview

Islamabad United have won three of their five games in the tournament so far. This team is looking in a bit of trouble at the moment. Paul Stirling has gone on national duties, whereas Colin Munro is nursing an injury. The trio of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Akhlaq, and Zeeshan Zameer got injured in the last game. Alex Hales is their best top-order batter, whereas Rahmanullah Gurbaz will assist him. Azam Khan and Asif Ali will handle the middle-order. There are pacers like Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, and Waqas Maqsood in the team.

Probable XI: The players will have late fitness tests, so it is tough to predict the eleven.

Peshawar Zalmi preview

Peshawar Zalmi have won four of their eight games, and they defeated Quetta Gladiators in their last game. Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Harris are looking solid as openers, whereas Liam Livingstone will again play a big part. Shoaib Malik has been the best batter of the side, whereas Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, and Sherfane Rutherford have also batted well. Wahab Riaz and Salman Irshad are looking in good wicket-taking form, whereas Usman Qadir also returned in the last game.

Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar.

Match Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi are the favourites to win this game.