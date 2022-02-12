Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match?

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Islamabad United will lock horns against Quetta Gladiators in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Islamabad United have won three of their five games, whereas the Gladiators have won two of their five. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. There will be dew around in this game, so both of them teams would want to bowl first.

Islamabad United preview

Islamabad United have won three of their five games in the tournament so far. This team looks well balanced on the paper. Alex Hales and Colin Munro are in brilliant form, but Paul Stirling will miss the rest of the tournament. Azam Khan and Asif Ali will handle the middle-order. Shadab Khan has scalped 14 wickets in bowling, whereas his batting has been great as well. There are pacers like Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr in the team.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood.

Quetta Gladiators preview

Quetta Gladiators have won two of their five games, and they defeated Lahore Qalandars in the last one. Jason Roy scored a brilliant century in the last game, whereas James Vince and Ahsan Ali are also looking in brilliant form. Iftekhar Ahmed and Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead the middle-order of the side. Mohammad Nawaz is the best bowler of the side, whereas the rest of the bowlers have struggled in the tournament so far.

Probable XI: Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, James Vince, Iftekhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Shahid Afridi, Naseem Shah, Luke Wood, Ghulam Mudassar.

Match Prediction

Islamabad United are the favourites to win this game.