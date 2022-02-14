Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2022 match?

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Islamabad United will lock horns against Karachi Kings in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Islamabad United have won three of their six games, whereas the Kings are in search of their first win. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. There will be dew around in this game, so both of them teams would want to bowl first.

Islamabad United preview

Islamabad United have won three of their five games in the tournament so far. This team looks well balanced on the paper. However, Paul Stirling has gone on national duties, whereas Colin Munro is nursing an injury. Alex Hales is their best top-order batter, whereas Rahmanullah Gurbaz will assist him. Azam Khan and Asif Ali will handle the middle-order. Shadab Khan has scalped 17 wickets in bowling, whereas his batting has been great as well. There are pacers like Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr in the team.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Mohammad Akhlaq, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood.

Shaddy came into bowl when Quetta Gladiators were 88/0. He finishes his 4 overs with 3/25 👏 Let’s win this game #Kaptaan! #IUvQG #HBLPSL7 pic.twitter.com/zxzyjFV5ye — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 12, 2022

Karachi Kings preview

The Karachi Kings have been absolutely poor in the tournament so far. After six games, they are still searching for their first win. Babar Azam has been their best batter with 253 runs, but he has a very poor strike-rate. This team has batters like Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, etc, but all of them have failed so far. Umaid Asif is their best bowler with seven wickets, whereas Nabi and Jordan have five wickets each. This team is almost out of the tournament.

Probable XI: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Nabi, Ian Cockbain, Aamer Yamin, Sahibzada Farhan, Chris Jordan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif.

Match Prediction

Islamabad United are the favourites to win this game.