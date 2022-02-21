Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match?

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Peshawar Zalmi in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Lahore Qalandars have won six of their nine games, whereas Peshawar Zalmi have won five of their nine. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. There will be dew around in this game, so both of them teams would want to bowl first.

Lahore Qalandars preview

Lahore Qalandars have won six of their nine games this season, and they have qualified for the playoffs. Fakhar Zaman is in excellent form, where he has scored one century and six half-centuries. Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hafeez are looking settled in the middle-order, whereas Harry Brook scored a massive hundred in the last game. The pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan is also looking in excellent form. To a major blow for the side, Rashid Khan will not play anymore in the PSL 2022.

Probable XI: Phil Salt, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi preview

Peshawar Zalmi have won five of their nine games, and they have also qualified for the playoffs. Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Harris are looking solid as openers, whereas Liam Livingstone has been a flop till now. Shoaib Malik has been the best batter of the side, whereas Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, and Sherfane Rutherford have also batted well. Salman Irshad has scalped 12 wickets this season, whereas Wahab Riaz and Usman Qadir have scalped seven and eight wickets, respectively.

Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar.

Match Prediction

Lahore Qalandars are the favourites to win this game.