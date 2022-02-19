Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match?

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Islamabad United in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Lahore Qalandars have won five of their seven games, whereas Islamabad United have won four of their eight. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. There will be dew around in this game, so both of them teams would want to bowl first.

Lahore Qalandars preview

Lahore Qalandars have won five of their eight games this season, and Karachi Kings defeated them in the last game. Fakhar Zaman is in excellent form, where he has scored one century and five half-centuries. Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hafeez are looking settled in the middle-order, whereas Phil Salt and Harry Brook have handled the lower order well. The bowling quartet of Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan is also looking in excellent form. This is the last game of Rashid Khan this season, and he would want to leave a mark.

Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Islamabad United preview

Islamabad United have won four of their eight games in the tournament so far. This team is looking in a bit of trouble at the moment. Paul Stirling has gone on national duties, whereas Colin Munro is nursing an injury. The trio of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Akhlaq, and Zeeshan Zameer is also injured. Alex Hales has also left the PSL to go home due to bubble fatigue. Azam Khan and Asif Ali will handle the middle-order. There are pacers like Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, and Waqas Maqsood in the team.

Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Merchant de Lange, Mohammad Musa, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan.

Match Prediction

Lahore Qalandars are the favourites to win this game.