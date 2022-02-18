Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2022 match?

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Karachi Kings in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Lahore Qalandars have won five of their seven games, whereas the Kings are in search of their first win. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. There will be dew around in this game, so both of them teams would want to bowl first.

Lahore Qalandars preview

Lahore Qalandars have won five of their six games this season, and they defeated Quetta Gladiators in the last game. Fakhar Zaman is in excellent form, where he has scored one century and five half-centuries. Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hafeez are looking settled in the middle-order, whereas Phil Salt and Harry Brook have handled the lower order well. The bowling quartet of Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan is also looking in excellent form.

Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Karachi Kings preview

The Karachi Kings have been absolutely poor in the tournament so far. After eight games, they are still searching for their first win. Babar Azam has been their best batter with 268 runs, but he has a very poor strike-rate. This team has batters like Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, etc, but all of them have failed so far. Umaid Asif is their best bowler with eight wickets, whereas Nabi and Jordan have five and seven wickets, respectively. This team is almost out of the tournament.

Probable XI: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Jordan Thompson, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza.

Match Prediction

Lahore Qalandars are the favourites to win this game.