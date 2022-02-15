Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns against Quetta Gladiators in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both teams have won three of their seven games in the tournament so far. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. There will be dew around in this game, so both of them teams would want to bowl first.

Peshawar Zalmi preview

Peshawar Zalmi have won three of their seven games, and they defeated Karachi Kings in their last game. Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Harris stitched a brilliant opening partnership in the last game, whereas Liam Livingstone will again play a big part. Shoaib Malik has been the best batter of the side, whereas Ben Cutting and Sherfane Rutherford have also batted well. Wahab Riaz and Salman Irshad are looking in good wicket-taking form.

Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz, Amad Butt, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar.

Quetta Gladiators preview

Quetta Gladiators have won three of their seven games, and they lost their last game to Lahore Qalandars. Jason Roy is looking in fantastic touch, whereas James Vince and Ahsan Ali are also looking in brilliant form. The way Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftekhar Ahmed, and Umar Akmal have batted in the middle-order will give them a lot of confidence. Naseem Shah will lead the pace line-up of the side, whereas Noor Ahmad will take care of spin.

Probable XI: Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, James Vince, Iftekhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Hassan Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar.

Match Prediction

Quetta Gladiators are the favourites to win this game.